Missing for four years, Hyderabad man reunited with family by Udavum Karangal members

Rescued by Udavum Karangal, after Rajesh was found at Madurai National Highway 38 on January 1, he was reunited with his brother Joshwanth on January 11.

Published: 12th January 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Reunion of Rajesh (L) with his brother Joswanth (R)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a futile search for the family of Rajesh, who left his home in Hyderabad four years ago. Rajesh was being reprimanded for taking drugs and creating nuisance in their locality. But on January 11, much to the delight of the family, it was the return of their prodigal son.

Rescued by Udavum Karangal, after he was found at Madurai National Highway 38 on January 1, Rajesh was reunited with his brother on January 11. He along with his younger brother Joswanth boarded a train on Tuesday and will be reaching home on Wednesday.

"All family members will be there to receive him," Rajesh's younger brother Joshwanth.

Founder of Udavum Karangal, Vidyaakar, said 30-year old Rajesh, who is mentally ill, was missing since 2016. 

"I saw him talking and plucking some plants on the pavement," recalls Mahendran, a social worker, who rescued him.

"Using sign language, I asked him whether he was willing to accompany us to our home for food and shelter," says Mahendran. Rajesh volunteered and was brought to Udavum Karangal’s Home at Kariapatti near Madurai. 

"He was then given a shave, a bath and sumptuous food to eat", says Vidyaakar.

He was referred to a psychiatrist who prescribed medicines for his recovery. "During these 10 days, he stayed with us, he did not take any drugs," says Mahendran. 

It was after medication that the social workers of Udavum Karangal started getting information about him. "It was found that his father was a waiter in a hotel and he had two brothers, who are well off, and a sister. It was also found that he was a graduate from Ambedkar College in Hyderabad," says Vidyaakar.

After Udavum Karangal traced the family using the phone number given by Rajesh, his photos were sent through Whatsapp to the family members, says Vidyaakar. "On receiving the news, Joshwanth along with his friend took a train and reached Udavum Karangal in Madurai on Monday," says Vidyaakar.

"My mother was shocked on hearing the news and was worried how he reached Madurai. My father, who is unwell, asked me to bring him home," says Joswanth. 

"Immediately after he went missing, we lodged a complaint with police in Secunderabad. After futile search we thought he was no more. We informed the cops now that we found him. But cops said that no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed yet. It was just a complaint that they had registered," says Joswanth.

"It was an emotional reunion between two of the brothers on Monday," recalls Mahendran. 

"They were counseled for continuing psychiatric treatment and regular medication besides family love and affection, to avoid further relapses of his problem. Rajesh was given free medicines for few more days as prescribed by the psychiatrist," says Vidyaakar.

