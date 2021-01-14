STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar to introduce tracking system to curb high school dropout rates in state

The system will be introduced for around 3 crore students enrolled in more than 78,000 government schools from classes 1 to 12.

Published: 14th January 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 10:13 AM

Principal secretary of Bihar's education department Sanjay Kumar (Photo | Express)

Principal secretary of Bihar's education department Sanjay Kumar

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a first of its kind move aimed to check the drop-out rate among children in Bihar, the state education department is set to introduce a tracking system.

At present, the drop-out rate between children from primary to secondary levels is approximately 32 per cent, almost 34 per cent of whom are girls.

Expressing concern, the state education department is preparing a system to ascertain when and how many children drop out of school. 

Principal secretary of the education department Sanjay Kumar, said that the system once developed and introduced, will not only aid in tracking the dropout rate of children in schools but also of those pursuing technical or professional education.

The system will be introduced for around 3 crore students enrolled in more than 78,000 government schools from classes 1 to 12.

"It will take six months to put it (the system) in place,” Kumar said.

Adding, that once enrolled, the children's performances can be tracked by the government till they graduate.

Quoting a government statistic from 2018, Kumar shared that out of over 24 lakh children enrolled in class 1, only around 4 lakh of them completed their school level education.

Kumar also revealed that as per the education department's research, children are more likely to drop out between classes 5 and 8. 

An official said that students also drop out based on conveyance issues and unavailability of preferred courses.

With the introduction of a new system, parents will be notified of various schools, institutes in their vicinity so as to curb the alarming dropout rates among children.

“This system, once in order, will continue updating the education department about the drop-out rate and enable us to devise a suitable strategy to combat it,” the official added.

