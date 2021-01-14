This ‘wolf mask’ can disinfect closed spaces continuously

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Being in closed spaces, especially air-conditioned ones, can be quite risky while there is a pandemic on the loose. Alappuzha-based startup ‘All About Innovation’ claims to have a solution for this. Named Wolf Airmask, the device naturally purifies air, even with a moving crowd. “The idea came up while we were working at Alappuzha Covid Cell. We saw that it takes over 45 minutes to disinfect an ambulance before taking in another patient. Ozone steriliation is a common process abroad, but it is expensive. So, we decided to build an economically feasible device using the same technology,” said Balu James, a partner at All About Innovation.

Wolf Airmask is made using state-of-the-art technology to eliminate air-borne germs in enclosed spaces where air circulation is low. The creators claim that the ozone generators and ion thrusters can sterilise the air around us using negative ions extracted from natural resources. The equipment can also effectively prevent infection from mutated Covid-19 virus.

“The equipment can discharge over 10 crore negative ions per cubic centimetre. It will instantly encapsulate and neutralise the positively charged ions of bacteria and other harmful viruses. Test reports from government-approved NABL labs show that the device can eliminate 99.9 per cent coronated MS2 surrogate virus,” he said.

Wolf Airmask has already been set up in movie theatres, dental clinics, educational institutions, restaurants and even amusement parks across the state. The device recently received the Start-up India approval from the Central government. It has also won a few prestigious awards including the MSME Time-2-Leap – COVID Solution of the Year Award and the Business Mint-Nationwide Award – Social Innovation of the Year 2020.

All About Innovation was formed by a group of five friends -- Sujeesh Sugunan, Balu James, Boniface P Gasper, Linshad Latheef, Shyam Kurup, in 2018. The coordinators added that they aim to sell about one lakh units in the next six months. The members of have also declared to contribute the profit from the venture to promote medical field innovations.