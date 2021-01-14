STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This ‘wolf mask’ can disinfect closed spaces continuously

Being in closed spaces, especially air-conditioned ones, can be quite risky while there is a pandemic on the loose.

Published: 14th January 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Balu James

Balu James

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: Being in closed spaces, especially air-conditioned ones, can be quite risky while there is a pandemic on the loose. Alappuzha-based startup ‘All About Innovation’ claims to have a solution for this. Named Wolf Airmask, the device naturally purifies air, even with a moving crowd. “The idea came up while we were working at Alappuzha Covid Cell. We saw that it takes over 45 minutes to disinfect an ambulance before taking in another patient. Ozone steriliation is a common process abroad, but it is expensive. So, we decided to build an economically feasible device using the same technology,” said Balu James, a partner at All About Innovation.

Wolf Airmask is made using state-of-the-art technology to eliminate air-borne germs in enclosed spaces where air circulation is low. The creators claim that the ozone generators and ion thrusters can sterilise the air around us using negative ions extracted from natural resources. The equipment can also effectively prevent infection from mutated Covid-19 virus.

“The equipment can discharge over 10 crore negative ions per cubic centimetre. It will instantly encapsulate and neutralise the positively charged ions of bacteria and other harmful viruses. Test reports from government-approved NABL labs show that the device can eliminate 99.9 per cent coronated MS2 surrogate virus,” he said.

Wolf Airmask has already been set up in movie theatres, dental clinics, educational institutions, restaurants and even amusement parks across the state. The device recently received the Start-up India approval from the Central government. It has also won a few prestigious awards including the MSME Time-2-Leap – COVID Solution of the Year Award and the Business Mint-Nationwide Award – Social Innovation of the Year 2020. 

All About Innovation was formed by a group of five friends -- Sujeesh Sugunan, Balu James, Boniface P Gasper, Linshad Latheef, Shyam Kurup, in 2018. The coordinators added that they aim to sell about one lakh units in the next six months. The members of have also declared to contribute the profit from the venture to promote medical field innovations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wolf mask disinfect COVID 19
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp