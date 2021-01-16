Class 10 student on cloud nine after Kerala FinMin quotes his poem in budget speech

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heyz S Jackson of St Joseph’s HSS, Thiruvananthapuram, was over the moon when he came to know that his poem was quoted by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in his budget speech. A class X student, Heyz penned the poem in August last when the world was grappling with Covid-19.

“It was while sitting at home during lockdown that I wrote the poem. The teachers appreciated the poem and it was included in the e-magazine,” he said.Heyz had no inkling that it would be picked up by the minister for his budget speech. Only after he was bombarded with calls by well-wishers and friends that he came to know about it.