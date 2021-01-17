Andhra Pradesh government officials set an example in philanthropy

Ramesh Babu G By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: To extend the support to the poor and also to inspire the officials of other departments, officials of the district planning department in Srikakulam, started welfare activities in the district.

They had donated Rs 1 lakh to the corpus fund for nutritional support to the HIV infected children twice in the span of one year.

They have distributed warm clothes, blankets and plates to the elderly people in the orphanages. Similarly, they also have been distributing pens and books to the school children for the last two years. They contributed some amount from the salary for organising welfare activities.

“We had donated Rs 1 lakh to the corpus fund for the supply of nutritional food to the HIV infected children last year,’’ said chief planning officer Mohan Rao.

He told TNIE that they donated another Rs 1 lakh this year to the corpus fund for HIV infected children. “Though there are only 30 employees in the entire district in the planning department, we continue social service activities to inspire the officials of other departments,” he added.

About three years ago, they started donating books, pens and other stationary to the students of government hostels for which they kept a part of their salaries aside.

“To procure the material, we had collected Rs 21,000 from the officials within the department. We distributed warm clothes and blankets to the elderly people in different orphanages in the district a few months ago,” he explained.

“About a week ago, we distributed blankets and essentials to the poor ahead of Sankranti,” said Murali Krishna, a planning department employee from Srikakulam.

He told TNIE that as Sankranti is the major festival of Telugu people, they thought no one should keep away from celebrating it because of poverty and lent a helping hand. He also said that he would continue the welfare activities individually as well as from the department.