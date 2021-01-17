STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Andhra Pradesh government officials set an example in philanthropy

They had donated Rs 1 lakh to the corpus fund for nutritional support to the HIV infected children twice in the span of one year.

Published: 17th January 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Srikakulam planning department officials hand over a cheque to Collector J Nivas

Srikakulam planning department officials hand over a cheque to Collector J Nivas

By Ramesh Babu G
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  To extend the support to the poor and also to inspire the officials of other departments, officials of the district planning department in Srikakulam, started welfare activities in the district.

They had donated Rs 1 lakh to the corpus fund for nutritional support to the HIV infected children twice in the span of one year.

They have distributed warm clothes, blankets and plates to the elderly people in the orphanages. Similarly, they also have been distributing pens and books to the school children for the last two years. They contributed some amount from the salary for organising welfare activities.

“We had donated Rs 1 lakh to the corpus fund for the supply of nutritional food to the HIV infected children last year,’’ said chief planning officer Mohan Rao.

He told TNIE that they donated another Rs 1 lakh this year to the corpus fund for HIV infected children. “Though there are only 30 employees in the entire district in the planning department, we continue social service activities to inspire the officials of other departments,” he added.

About three years ago, they started donating books, pens and other stationary to the students of government hostels for which they kept a part of their salaries aside.

“To procure the material, we had collected Rs 21,000 from the officials within the department. We distributed warm clothes and blankets to the elderly people in different orphanages in the district a few months ago,” he explained. 

“About a week ago, we distributed blankets and essentials to the poor ahead of Sankranti,” said Murali Krishna, a planning department employee from Srikakulam. 

He told TNIE that as Sankranti is the major festival of Telugu people, they thought no one should keep away from celebrating it because of poverty and lent a helping hand. He also said that he would continue the welfare activities individually as well as from the department. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp