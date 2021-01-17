STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Jharkhand police officer retains his passion for teaching

Though a sub-inspector in Dhanbad, Pankaj Verma takes time out to teach mathematics at a local girls’ school, making things easier for students, reports Mukesh Ranjan

Published: 17th January 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Pankaj Verma ran math coaching classes in Hazaribagh before joining the police force | EXPRESS

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

JHARKHAND:  Sub-Inspector Pankaj Verma holds a master’s degree in mathematics. He later qualified to become a policeman in the state. He has decided to put his passion and work together: he takes some time out from his regular routine to teach at a school, located at walking distance from his police station in Dhanbad. Verma says he ran math coaching classes in Hazaribagh before joining the police force.

“Teaching at Government Girls High School, Modidih Sijua in Dhanbad, is my hobby. The school is located under the Jogta Police Station where I was recently posted,” said the police officer. Spending time with children and sharing tricks of mathematics gives him satisfaction that he is helping students unburden themselves, he said. Before joining the police department, he conducted math classes up to the graduation level, but after qualifying as a police officer in 2019, he left teaching.

A chance meeting with school principal Satish Singh led him to teaching at the school in Dhanbad, he said. “I found the principal very qualified as well as convincing. But the schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he says. The principal said after the schools reopened post lockdown, the police officer again called him asking for his permission to teach students. “I readily agreed,” said the principal. “Since then, he has been coming to the school regularly, whenever he gets time, and shares math tricks with students”, he added. “This is really commendable…

it will convey a good message. More and more highly educated government officers can now come forward to teach in government schools,” says the principal. “A teacher remains a teacher throughout one’s life and continues to share one’s knowledge. That’s so evident when you think about people like Verma,” says the principal. “Perhaps he can combine the discipline of a police officer with the knowledge that he has. This could be a unique combination,” he said.

His students are happy with the police officer around. The girl students say their new teacher in uniform has made mathematics easier through clearer concepts. “Learning math tricks from a police officer is really a new experience for all of us. It also helps in changing the image of the police in the society and reducing fear of police among the people,” said Class 10 students Priya Kumari. She says frequent interaction with the man in uniform will also help in removing hesitation among girls, who otherwise shy away from sharing their problems. “We look forward to a day when the image of a policeman changes for better,” says another student Shalu Kumari. “Our society should take this experiment in a positive way.”

BACK TO HIS CALLING
Before joining the police department, he conducted math classes up to the graduation level, but after qualifying as a police officer in 2019, he left teaching. A chance meeting with school principal Satish Singh led him to teaching at the school in Dhanbad, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pankaj Verma Jharkhand
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp