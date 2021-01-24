Odisha: A government school’s journey to Centre of Excellence

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

ROURKELA: When it comes to a green campus, quality education and holistic development of students, Khumjharia Government High School (KGHS) in Sundargarh district has carved a niche for itself. Located in the tribal hinterland of Kuarnmunda block, the institution under School and Mass Education department is today known for its beautiful environment, high standard of hygiene and an enviable academic atmosphere which not even private Odia schools in the district can match.

But things weren’t the same 14 years back when the school resembled a ramshackle structure. The change is the result of relentless efforts of headmaster Sanjay Samal in improving the school’s condition as far as academics and infrastructure are concerned. Today, the State government has included the school in its Centre of Excellence scheme.

It is the only rural school of Sundargarh having a whopping 1,152 students from Class-1 to 10. Almost all students are from poor socio-economic backgrounds with nearly 87 per cent (pc) students from ST community, 10 pc from SC category and about three pc are general category. Back in 2006, the school had six dilapidated rooms with no toilets or boundary wall. Today, there are 18 class rooms, two hostel buildings, 30 toilets, 21 urinals and a generator for continuous power and water supply.

“When I joined as an assistant teacher in 2004, the campus was in a pathetic condition and the local environment was hostile. Gradually, we took villagers into confidence and development of the school began slowly despite funds crunch”, said Samal, adding that right channelling of available resources, sincere commitment of all stakeholders and out of the box initiatives of teachers could do wonders.

“Here, students are tended with personal care and support, given nutritional food, while special classes are held on weekends on soft skill development, moral science, general knowledge, good habit and healthy lifestyle for overall behavioural change and confidence building,” Samal said. Teachers are also engaged in teaching music, art, yoga, self-defence and dance.

While classrooms are equipped with white boards, watches, markers, dusters and incense sticks, the personal needs of poor students are being taken care of by the school management. School Management Committee Chairman Udei Toppo said the school’s excellence has spread through word of mouth over the years. “Today, we are unable to accommodate all the students who come here for admission, such is the demand”, he said, adding that the school has been consistently improving on results. Last year, the KGHS had reported 92 per cent pass rate in matriculation.

Currently, 520 students of the school hail from 12 blocks of Sundargarh district while the rest are from Keonjhar, Deogarh and Bargarh districts. Till 2011, the school had about 180 students in Class 1 to 8, which rose to 550 in 2014. After addition of Class 9 and 10, the student strength kept on rising and as of now, it stands at 1,152.

As the school began achieving all-round development, awards began pouring in. In 2014, the KGHS was awarded for best MDM implementation by the School and Mass Education department and two years later, the Ministry of Education (then HRD Ministry) conferred on it the national Swachha Vidyalaya Puraskar for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene on the campus. The school also bagged the Swachha Vidyalaya Puraskar in 2017 and 2018.