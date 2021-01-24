STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Age is just a number for these two proud sisters, owners of old-age homes

While one looks after Mallavaram retirement home, her sister tends to Nidadavole home

Published: 24th January 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Vidula and Dr Mrudula who dedicated their lives to the cause of senior citizens and single women have built a home for the aged in Mallavaram

Dr Vidula and Dr Mrudula who dedicated their lives to the cause of senior citizens and single women have built a home for the aged in Mallavaram | EXPRESS

By KV Sailendra 
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: At 82 and 79, sisters Charla Vidula Kumari and Mrudula Kumari follow a daily routine that they have not missed in the last two decades. They visit old age homes run by them in Mallavaram and Nidadavole every morning to check on the residents. One may want a TV in his room, others may seek a doctor’s appointment while some may have issues with their roommates. The sisters patiently attend to them before proceeding to the next routine: inspecting the kitchens and gardens. 

While Vidula looks after the Mallavaram retirement home, her sister tends the one in Nidadavole of East Godavari. One can understand their determination to help the elderly when they say that they have arranged for the functioning of the retirement homes even after their deaths.

The two are the proud daughters of a well-known freedom fighter, ‘Kalaprapurna’ Charla Ganapathi Sastry. Both PhD scholars in Hindi, they retired as teachers in Visakhapatnam. Having witnessed several instances of domestic violence, they decided to remain unmarried. 

After their retirement, people in Mallavaram requested them to serve the society just like their father did when he established Gandhi Memorial Centre and Shantiniketan School here. A philanthropist, L Gangaraju, donated an acre land for the memorial at Mallavaram in 1929. Mahatma Gandhi had not only visited the village in April of the same year, but also awarded Rs 10,000 to Sastry for his contribution to the centre. However, Rs 7,000 from that amount was unspent and returned to Gandhiji. 

That Sastry rejected a government offer of a ten-acre land and a monthly pension for freedom fighters speaks highly of his integrity. His wife Suseela ran the Kasturbha Women’s Welfare Society in Nidadavole 60 years ago. As the sisters were interested in running an old age home, an influential family in the region offered to part with its one-acre land. One Burugupalli Surya Prakasa Rao took the responsibility of the construction, for which the two women spent Rs 10 lakh from their retirement benefits. 

From there began their mission of helping the elderly after which they set up more such establishments in Bobbarlanka, Rajamahendravaram, Timmarajupalem and Ramachandrapuram. While the establishment at Mallavaram is home to 50 senior citizens, the combined strength of all the retirement homes is 300. “Life after 60 proves to be very difficult for many. It is challenging,” said Vidula. 

“The concept of joint family is crumbling as more people want to live an isolated life. This is why many senior citizens find themselves alone and move into an old age home. Here, they spend time meditating. Only vegetarian food is served and there is no preference on the basis of caste, colour or religion,” she said. 

“Our doors are always open to everyone. Those who can afford to pay Rs 2,000 a month can live here.  We don’t ask money from people who are from poor financial backgrounds,” Mrudula added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charla Vidula Kumari Mrudula Kumari old age home
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp