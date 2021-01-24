STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Suffering from Fibromyalgia, Kerala woman making ends meet with tiny flowers

Suffering from fibromyalgia, Mary Sheeba is making a fist of life growing  table roses, reports Anu Kuruvilla

Published: 24th January 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mary Sheeba

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade! And life has been serving 43-year-old Mary Sheeba of Pancode in Ernakulam with lots of lemons. Undeterred, Mary is forging ahead, aided by sheer determination and the will to work hard.“Life hasn’t been a bed of roses for me,” said Mary, mother of two kids -- a daughter and a son. “I have none to help me out and was struggling to make ends meet when a debilitating disease called fibromyalgia struck.”

Explaining the medical condition, she said, “Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues. There is no cure for it. But the symptoms can be controlled through medication.” 

Before the disease struck, she was a fashion designer. But the condition made it impossible for her to continue. Her doctor, however, suggested growing plants. Both as a means to alleviate stress and as a livelihood. “Since gardening has always been a passion for me, I didn’t need much convincing. I loved growing pathumani plants (portulaca grandiflora or table rose),” she said.

Mary started with 50 varieties of table roses. Now, she has 100 varieties, besides 180 varieties of begonias and 15 varieties of hybrid lotus, among other plants. She has set up all these in the rented house where she and her kids live.

“It has been 17 years since I began living in rented houses. When I started my pathumani nursery, many people helped me. They came forward sponsoring pots. However, as soon as my small nursery takes shape, the owners would get jittery and ask me to move. It is tough. I incur a huge loss when we move. Say, if I have 1,000 pots, during transportation, at least 200 break. And I have to begin all over again,” she said.

But she is not averse to working hard. “All I need is three cents of land to set up a shack which can serve as a home for me and my kids. Then I won’t have to move from rental to rental and will be able to concentrate on my nursery. The nursery as such is bringing in a steady income, but I dream of the day when it will serve to provide livelihoods to other women like me,” Mary said.

She said getting a vacant plot for a nursery is not as difficult as finding a home. “The nursery on the land next to my current house was given to me by Hema,  who had come offering help after hearing about my plight. I have set up 1,000 grow bags of pathumani plants, sunflowers and five types of amaranthus,” she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala woman Fibromyalgia
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp