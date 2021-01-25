Bihar girl who cycled 1200 km carrying ill father receives National Bal Shakti Puruskar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: It was a day mixed with delight and disappointment for Bihar’s 16-year-old cycle-girl Jyoti Kumari. Delighted she was because of being awarded the National Bal Shakti Puruskar-2021 and disappointed because was unable to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am happy to be among 32 recipients of this award and a little disappointed as I could not speak to our PM due to shortage of time”, she told the media.

Jyoti Kumari, who is popularly known as the "Cycle Girl of Bihar" was conferred with National Bal Award and the PM spoke about her many times appreciating her for peddling her ailing father Mohan Paswan from Haryana to Bihar’s Darbhanga-covering a distance of 1200km during the lockdown.

Jyoti said being conferred with the prestigious award was a matter of pride for her.

Jyoti Kumari is a resident of Sirhulli in Darbhanga district and she came with her parents to Darbhanga DM office to be in the virtual interaction with the PM. She received the award that includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and citation.

Darbhanga DM Thyagarajan SM said that it is a matter of pleasure that Jyoti Kumari has been honoured with the Prime Minister's National Children's Award Scheme. The administration is providing all help from time to time on behalf of the government to explore her talent and she has been enrolled in school for further education.

Jyoti Kumari has also been appointed as the brand ambassador of government social welfare department's anti-drug addiction campaign.