STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Bihar girl who cycled 1200 km carrying ill father receives National Bal Shakti Puruskar

“I am happy to be among 32 recipients of this award and a little disappointed as I could not speak to our PM due to shortage of time”, she told the media.

Published: 25th January 2021 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Jyoti Kumari said being conferred with the prestigious award was a matter of pride for her.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: It was a day mixed with delight and disappointment for Bihar’s 16-year-old cycle-girl Jyoti Kumari.  Delighted she was because of being awarded the National Bal Shakti Puruskar-2021 and disappointed because was unable to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am happy to be among 32 recipients of this award and a little disappointed as I could not speak to our PM due to shortage of time”, she told the media.

Jyoti Kumari, who is popularly known as the "Cycle Girl of Bihar" was conferred with National Bal Award and the PM spoke about her many times appreciating her for peddling her ailing father Mohan Paswan from Haryana to Bihar’s Darbhanga-covering a distance of 1200km during the lockdown.

Jyoti said being conferred with the prestigious award was a matter of pride for her.

Jyoti Kumari is a resident of Sirhulli in Darbhanga district and she came with her parents to Darbhanga DM office to be in the virtual interaction with the PM. She received the award that includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and citation.

Darbhanga DM Thyagarajan SM said that it is a matter of pleasure that Jyoti Kumari has been honoured with the Prime Minister's National Children's Award Scheme. The administration is providing all help from time to time on behalf of the government to explore her talent and she has been enrolled in school for further education.

Jyoti Kumari has also been appointed as the brand ambassador of government social welfare department's anti-drug addiction campaign. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Bal Shakti Puruskar Jyoti Kumari Bihar Bihar girl PM Modi
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp