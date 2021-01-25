STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai loco pilot feted with badge of honour for quick response

J Suresh, who saw danger in the form of a few pieces of rock, was quick in his response and applied emergency trail brakes, thereby saving the lives of more than 1,500 passengers.

Published: 25th January 2021 06:45 AM

Loco pilot J Suresh of Southern Railways

Loco pilot J Suresh of Southern Railways. (Photo| EPS)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Death was on the track, and the Vaigai Express was running into it. It was at the eleventh hour that one of the loco pilots saw the danger in the form of a few pieces of rock, right in front of him. He was quick in his response and applied emergency trail brakes, thereby saving the lives of more than 1,500 passengers.

The Madurai-Chennai train had been approaching the Kodaikanal Road on November 18 last year when the accident was averted. The saviour of these passengers, J Suresh, attached to the Madurai Division of Southern Railways, has been rightly feted for his efforts and is set to receive the Anna Gallantry Award from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during the Republic Day function in Chennai.

Following the incident, Deputy Railway Manager, VR Lenin, had earlier handed over a cash award of Rs 3,000 each to J Suresh and his assistant, P Suresh Babu. Sources said that it was Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhayakumar who recommended his name for the prestigious Republic Day award.

Anna Gallantry Award

J Suresh, a loco pilot attached to the Madurai Division of Southern Railway, is set to receive the Anna
Gallantry Award from chief minister during the Republic Day function in Chennai on Tuesday

