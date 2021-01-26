PM Modi lauds Mangaluru boy’s pro-farmer model

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Rakesh Krishna K, 16, from Bannur in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada, who has been chosen for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bala Puraskar in the category of innovation, interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a virtual platform on Monday. He was one among the five chosen out of 32 awardees from the country to interact with the PM.

The PM was keen to know about Rakesh’s innovation ‘Seedographer’ and its benefits to the farming community. Rakesh said his prototype could help the farming community by drastically cutting down the time and expenditure on labour, besides carrying out sowing in a systematic and effective manner, thereby increasing the harvest. Modi acknowledged his contribution saying: “At such a young age, you have achieved something that astonishes the people.”