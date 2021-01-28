Differently-abled Kerala man’s plea reaches CM, son gets new bicycle

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: While making an appeal on January 23 through his Facebook page to pass on information, if any, about his 9-year-old son’s stolen bicycle, Suneesh Joseph -- a differently-abled man -- might never have imagined the kind of response his post has elicited. Three days later, a brand new bicycle reached his house. That too as a gift from the office of the Chief Minister.

Besides, help has been pouring in from various quarters -- in the form of a wheelchair for Suneesh, financial aid for buying a new bicycle and so on. Suneesh had put out the FB post without mentioning his physical challenges and difficulties. He merely said his son Justine’s bicycle was stolen on Wednesday night.

“As he bought the bicycle after yearning for long, kindly inform me on the following number if it is found at any scrap dealer’s shop or with anyone else,” he wrote. Shortly, the post went viral. Noticing it, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed Kottayam Collector M Anjana to gift the boy a new bicycle. The Collector walked into Justine’s house on Republic Day and presented with him a brand new bicycle.

The act of kindness was especially meaningful to Justin’s father Suneesh. With disabilities to both his legs and an arm, the 35-year-old runs a Common Service Centre (CSC) at Kuruvikkoodu junction near Paika on the Punalur-Moovattupuzha state highway to eke out a living for his family of four. It had taken him several months to save Rs 6,000 from his meagre income to purchase a new bicycle for his son.

“Justine was heartbroken but I couldn’t afford to get him a new bicycle instantly. So I posted a message on social media requesting help to find the stolen bicycle,” Suneesh said.While many others too offered a new bicycle, the Abhayam Charitable Society in Kottayam gifted Suneesh a wheelchair. The Collector also promised Suneesh that she would consider his request for an Akshaya centre. “Upon the submission of documents from the local panchayat, the application will be taken up for consideration as a special case. The CM’s office too has been informed of the matter,” Anjana said.