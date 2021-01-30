STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

'David’s procedure': Doctors in Chennai's RGGGH perform advanced heart surgery for free

Ten specialist doctors were involved in the challenging surgery which lasted for 12 hours.

Published: 30th January 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Health Sectetary Dr J Radhakrishnan on Saturday met the patient and congratulated the doctors of RGGGH. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The doctors of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) have successfully performed ‘David’s procedure’, an advanced heart surgery named after a Brazilian cardiac surgeon Tyrone E David, who first did it. 

The procedure involves valve-sparing aortic root replacement method, a surgical treatment for aortic root aneurysms (a ballooning and weakened area in the artery).

According to a statement from the hospital, 42-year-old Saraswathi, hailing from Erode, was diagnosed with ascending aortic aneurysm with severe aortic regurgitation (a condition where leakage of pumped out blood back into the heart occurs). 

The patient, who had suffered from Covid pneumonia in October, was referred to the RGGGH’s cardiovascular and thoracic surgery department in November when she was in her post-recovery period. 

“The patient was advised for surgery three weeks later,” the statement said. 

Doctors said that the dilated, thinned, and calcified nature of the aorta, left renal artery, and unrolled hypertension made the management quite challenging. 

Subsequently, the patient was taken in for surgery on January 22 and the David’s procedure was successfully performed. 

“The surgery procedure demanded extension and meticulous dissection, designing, and careful suturing of the graft to very thinned out and friable aorta. This type of surgery was done for the first time at the RGGGH,” the statement added. 

The doctors, headed by Dr A Sivaraman,  who were part of the surgery, were Dr Elavarasan, Dr Ezhilan, Dr Pradeep Anand, Dr Vivekanand, Dr Niranjani, Dr Suganthalakshmi and Dean of the hospital Dr E Theranirajan. 

The whole treatment was done free of cost for the patient. The expenses, which may cost up to Rs 10 lakh in private hospitals, was covered by the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme and doctors said, it may cost up to Rs. 10 lakhs in private hospitals. 

 Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan visited the hospital on Saturday, and met the patient. He also congratulated the doctors. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David’s procedure RGGGH Covid pneumonia Covid complications Chennai
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp