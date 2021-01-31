STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

'Old but not alone': Cyberabad cops hold out their hands to help elderly

Also, exclusive police helplines were launched just for senior citizens — 8331013199 and 7901119619.

Published: 31st January 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Cyberabad police launches the ‘Old But Not Alone’ initiative for the elderly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a first-of-its-kind initiative to ensure that elderly persons have better access to police services, Cyberabad police on Saturday launched a programme called ‘Old But Not Alone’, which aims at reaching out to senior citizens with age-related concerns, particularly triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative serves as a platform for direct communication between the police and senior citizens and empowers them with a myriad of existing services meant for their welfare.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, who launched the pilot project at Raidurgam police station, said that senior citizens were badly hit by the pandemic, and that the programme aimed at ensuring that all their needs were met.

Further elaborating on the programme, DCP-Madhapur M Venkateshwarlu said that police teams would visit each and every senior citizen in the city and create awareness about the initiative. “We will explain to them how they can get in touch with us in times of need,” he said.

Also, exclusive police helplines were launched just for senior citizens — 8331013199 and 7901119619. Every police station would have a senior citizens’ help desk, and separate identity cards would be issued for the elderly, helping police team visit them frequently. Further, volunteer Committees would be set up at police stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyberabad
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp