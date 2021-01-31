'Old but not alone': Cyberabad cops hold out their hands to help elderly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to ensure that elderly persons have better access to police services, Cyberabad police on Saturday launched a programme called ‘Old But Not Alone’, which aims at reaching out to senior citizens with age-related concerns, particularly triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative serves as a platform for direct communication between the police and senior citizens and empowers them with a myriad of existing services meant for their welfare.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, who launched the pilot project at Raidurgam police station, said that senior citizens were badly hit by the pandemic, and that the programme aimed at ensuring that all their needs were met.

Further elaborating on the programme, DCP-Madhapur M Venkateshwarlu said that police teams would visit each and every senior citizen in the city and create awareness about the initiative. “We will explain to them how they can get in touch with us in times of need,” he said.

Also, exclusive police helplines were launched just for senior citizens — 8331013199 and 7901119619. Every police station would have a senior citizens’ help desk, and separate identity cards would be issued for the elderly, helping police team visit them frequently. Further, volunteer Committees would be set up at police stations.