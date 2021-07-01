ITBP rescues injured trekker from 18,570 feet in Himachal Pradesh
The border police personnel had carried the injured person for 18 kilometres from Sarkand top of Shrikhand Mahadev trek to the nearest road head Fancha on a stretcher.
Published: 01st July 2021 11:33 AM | Last Updated: 01st July 2021 03:49 PM | A+A A-
KULLU: In a life-saving operation, personnel of 19th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescued an injured trekker from 18,570 feet on the Shrikhand Mahadev route in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.
In a risky high altitude operation, the ITBP personnel carried the injured person all along 18 kilometres from Sarkand top of Shrikhand Mahadev trek to nearest road head Fancha on a stretcher.
"The entire route was full of high altitude hazard challenges in which the jawans rescued the trapped trekker in a highly professional manner. The mountaineers of the 19th battalion ITBP have brought the injured safely after carrying him for more than 18 km on a stretcher and reached the destination road this afternoon at 3 pm," said ITBP.
The injured was then handed over to the civil administration.