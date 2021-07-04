STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

When going becomes tough, PAWS steps up to care for stray dogs

While some mistreat animals in times of strife, animal rescue organisation PAWS feeds hundreds of dogs daily, reports Gopika Varrier

Published: 04th July 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: 18 to 20 sacks of rice and six kilograms of meat is not a hotel’s grocery purchase but the daily demand of PAWS (People for Animal Welfare Services) — a Thrissur-based non-governmental organisation. When streets were deserted and shops shut their doors as a result of a pandemic, there was a population out there which did not know what was happening. Stray dogs depend on the kindness of good-hearted people and the waste dumped on the corners of roads to survive. But the lockdowns proved to be a bitter experience for them.

To do their bit to salvage the situation for the strays, PAWS stepped in and started feeding them. Though lockdown restrictions have been lifted only partially now, those behind the organisation continue to feed the stray dogs on weekends.Preethi Sreevalsan, who founded PAWS, says it was not an easy task to source food for the animals regularly. “At a time when humans are unsure when life will return to normal, we struggled initially to get enough funds to buy the items required to feed the dogs. But through social media, we reached out to a lot of people who readily contributed with donations of money and food items,” she says.

The volunteers spend time daily cooking rice in bulk and to get meat from the market.
“Even if you get the money, there has to be people who can spend time for a cause. Thankfully, college students, who are our main volunteers, and others were available at the time. Each day, they take different routes to feed stray dogs. The dogs in Mannuthy, Thrissur town and other localities were fed at regular intervals during the lockdown,” she says. More than 200 stray dogs were fed on a daily basis during the lockdown enforced amid the second wave of Covid.

Besides, the organisation also gets several calls to rescue animals. From saving cattle that have fallen into open wells, to cats and dogs hit by vehicles, PAWS volunteers are on the move to lend whatever help possible. Despite fund crunch, PAWS takes it as a responsibility towards fellow beings, and Preethi and her team show the way.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dogs
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp