STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kind-hearted pump in Rs 18 crore for Kerala toddler’s treatment

The task of collecting Rs 18 crore appeared impossible even to those who had begun the crowdfunding initiative.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Afra with her brother Muhammad

Afra with her brother Muhammad

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The task of collecting Rs 18 crore appeared impossible even to those who had begun the crowdfunding initiative. But the heartrending appeal of Afra, the 15-year-old sister of one-and-a-half-year-old Muhammad, seeking help to treat her brother suffering from spinal muscular atrophy and to enable him to walk without anybody’s support moved hearts. And thousands across the globe donated generously to the account opened for the benefit of the child belonging to Mattool panchayat. 

On July 2, Afra, sitting on her wheelchair, had put out a video on Facebook saying her brother needed Zolgensma, the world’s most expensive medicine priced at Rs 18 crore per dose that had to be imported from the United States. The video went viral, and on Monday, she appeared live on FB to announce that they had received the amount required and that people need not deposit any more money. 

The doctors at MIMS Hospital, Kozhikode, treating both Afra and Muhammad, had said the boy’s genetic disorder could be corrected if he is administered the medicine before turning two. Rafeeq, their father, had returned from the Gulf — where he worked as an AC mechanic — during pandemic and was crestfallen.

‘We couldn’t believe the outpouring of support’

“I had no idea how to collect so much money,” said Rafeeq. That is when local residents formed a committee with Mattool panchayat president Farisha Abid as the chairperson and TP Abbas as the convener. Though the committee had started collecting funds through their sources, it was Afra’s video — aired by news channels — that proved the turning point.

Afra was left paralysed when she was only two-and-a-half. It was found that she was down with spinal muscular atrophy. Given Afra’s experience, Rafeeq and Mariyumma, their mother, consulted the doctors regarding their son. Doctors examined him and confirmed that Muhammad too is suffering from the condition. “We just couldn’t believe the outpouring of support,” said the Mattool panchayat president. The committee would get in touch with the hospital authorities soon to decide the date of treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala crowdfunding
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp