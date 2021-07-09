STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Karnataka farmer who ploughed fields with daughters gets oxen

A video of the girls working in the field went viral in the past couple of days, evoking sympathy and even offers of help. 

Published: 09th July 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Farmer Kallappa Jawoor’s daughters pull a plough in Madakihonnalli village of Dharwad district | Express

Farmer Kallappa Jawoor’s daughters pull a plough in Madakihonnalli village of Dharwad district | Express

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The lack of oxen or machinery to cultivate his land did not deter Kallappa Jawoor or his gritty daughters. Jawoor (43) wanted to cultivate the acre of land, and his daughters helped him pull the plough, as the family couldn’t afford to hire machinery or oxen.

They live in Madakihonnalli village in Kalaghatagi taluk of Dharwad district.A video of the girls working in the field went viral in the past couple of days, evoking sympathy and even offers of help. 

Kallappa Jawoor had no choice. After recovering from a health issue which involved two surgeries, he decided to cultivate his land, but was unable to plough it by himself. His daughters came forward to join hands with their father and they decided to pull the plough in their fields. With the help of Megha and Sakshi, he managed to sow soybean on his land. 

Eldest daughter Megha is pursuing a diploma in computer science in Hubballi, Sakshi is studying in Class 10 and the third daughter, Sarala, is in Class 7 in the village school. Kallappa wanted to earn more money to help his daughters in their studies, and improve his family’s fortunes. 

“My daughters boosted my confidence by joining hands, both Megha and Sakshi used to pull the plough and I used to sow in the field,” he added.Hearing of his plight, former Congress MLC Nagaraj Chebbi, from Hubballi, gifted the family a pair of oxen. The handover ceremony was organised at Siddharoodha Mutt in Hubballi.

“The family required oxen to continue agriculture activities and Kallappa’s daughters, who are students, were helping him. So I decided to help them and offered a pair of oxen. Politicians spend money for various purposes, if they spend a small amount to help needy families, many will lead an independent life,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmer Karnataka
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp