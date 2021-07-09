Karnataka farmer who ploughed fields with daughters gets oxen

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The lack of oxen or machinery to cultivate his land did not deter Kallappa Jawoor or his gritty daughters. Jawoor (43) wanted to cultivate the acre of land, and his daughters helped him pull the plough, as the family couldn’t afford to hire machinery or oxen.

They live in Madakihonnalli village in Kalaghatagi taluk of Dharwad district.A video of the girls working in the field went viral in the past couple of days, evoking sympathy and even offers of help.

Kallappa Jawoor had no choice. After recovering from a health issue which involved two surgeries, he decided to cultivate his land, but was unable to plough it by himself. His daughters came forward to join hands with their father and they decided to pull the plough in their fields. With the help of Megha and Sakshi, he managed to sow soybean on his land.

Eldest daughter Megha is pursuing a diploma in computer science in Hubballi, Sakshi is studying in Class 10 and the third daughter, Sarala, is in Class 7 in the village school. Kallappa wanted to earn more money to help his daughters in their studies, and improve his family’s fortunes.

“My daughters boosted my confidence by joining hands, both Megha and Sakshi used to pull the plough and I used to sow in the field,” he added.Hearing of his plight, former Congress MLC Nagaraj Chebbi, from Hubballi, gifted the family a pair of oxen. The handover ceremony was organised at Siddharoodha Mutt in Hubballi.

“The family required oxen to continue agriculture activities and Kallappa’s daughters, who are students, were helping him. So I decided to help them and offered a pair of oxen. Politicians spend money for various purposes, if they spend a small amount to help needy families, many will lead an independent life,” he said.