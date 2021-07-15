STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala church allows Hindu woman’s cremation in cemetery, her husband too cremated there in June

For the second time, authorities of a Christian church made arrangements in their cemetery to conduct the cremation of a Hindu woman in the water-logged Kuttanad on Wednesday.

Published: 15th July 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives of Krishnaveni carry her body to St George Forane Church cemetery at Edathua in Alappuzha for cremation on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: For the second time, authorities of a Christian church made arrangements in their cemetery to conduct the cremation of a Hindu woman in the water-logged Kuttanad on Wednesday.

The authorities of St George Forane Church, Edathua, allowed the family members to cremate the body of Krishnaveni, 85, wife of the late Sreenivasan of Puthenpurayil at Koilmukku, in the cemetery. A month ago, the body of Sreenivasan, who died of Covid, was also cremated in the cemetery.

According to Ajithkumar Pisharath, member of Chambakulam block panchayat, Krishnaveni died due to age-related illnesses on Tuesday.

“Her family has less than five cents and the house premises are under water. Hence, grama panchayat member Babu Mathuruthy contacted church authorities and vicar Fr Mathew Chooravadi who allowed the body to be cremated in the cemetery. He had also allowed the cremation of her husband in the cemetery last month,” Ajith said.

Church vicar Fr Mathew, trustee K M Mathew Thakazhiyil, parish committee member Bibil Mathew Kandathil and Alex Manjummal made the arrangements for the cremation.Many families in the Kuttanad region face trouble in cremating bodies of their dear ones in the rainy season as most of the house premises will be flooded. Some of them erect the funeral pyre on a platform made by tying plantain trees together on the water. Krishnaveni is survived by sons Remesh and Suresh and daughter Vijaya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cremation cemetery Hindu woman Kerala Alappuzha
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp