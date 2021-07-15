STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

TN CM Stalin arranges bus service for tribal students to reach school

Kids in Pazhaveli village had to walk 7 km to school, crossing a hill & a busy bypass road

Published: 15th July 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Officials surveyed the route and began service from Pazhaveli on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The tribal students in Chengalpet’s Pazhaveli village need not walk 7 km to their school anymore crossing a hill and a busy bypass road, thanks to Chief Minister MK Stalin, who took cognizance of a story published in these columns the previous day, and ordered Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan to arrange bus services for them.

Express on July 14, published a story highlighting how the tribal children had to cover total 14 km between home and school, while their parents covered twice the distance to pick up and drop their wards. Hours after the story was published, the Chief Minister instructed the Transport Minister to begin bus services for the tribal hamlet immediately, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Transport Department.

“Based on the instructions, the State Transport Corporation (Villupuram) officials surveyed the route on Wednesday and began service from afternoon itself. The hamlet residents and students expressed their sincere thanks to the CM,” the statement said. The bus will operate once in morning to pick up students from home to school, and in the evening to drop them back home.

On hearing the news, tribal rights activists in the district, who have been demanding transport services for the hamlet for several years, expressed happiness over the CM personally issuing the order. M Azhagesan, Chengalpet District Secretary of the State Tribal Association, said, “We are happy to hear that the CM has seen the story and taken action. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the government.”

In another story, Express had also highlighted other issues in the hamlet, including non-issuance of pattas, lack of toilets and electricity connections. “Officials in the past few days have been surveying the area and they are taking steps now to provide the tribals land rights,” Azhagesan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal students MK Stalin Chengalpet
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp