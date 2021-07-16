STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Helping hands reach 12-yr-old Covid orphan in Odisha's Balasore

Help has started pouring in for 12 -year-old Jyotishree who lost her mother to Covid-19 in Bishnupur panchayat of the district.

Published: 16th July 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Social organisation members with Jyotishree

By Express News Service

TNIE carried a story on Jyotishree’s struggle in its July 15 edition. Soon after, voices of concern flooded the social media and help began pouring in from many quarters.

Baliapal tehsildar Deepak Kumar Das directed the revenue inspector of Bishnupur to collect all details of the minor girl so that she could be enrolled for government benefits. While Bishnupur administration officials rushed to meet the girl to help, BJD women wing working president Subasini Jena also met Jyotishree and offered her assistance.  She extended Rs 10,000 as assistance to the girl and assured her that steps would be taken by the government as per the norms to take care of her education, financial, and health needs. 

There were many Good Samaritans who sought details of the girl on social media so that they can offer help. District Child Protection Officer Youbak Majhi also reached the village and sought a report on the measures needed to support the minor. Villagers urged the administration to provide Jyotishree a house, as her present hut is damaged.

Her mother Rabati Parida succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at the Jyothi Hospital in Balasore town last week. She was working as the second helper of Nayabali Anganwadi centre and conducted door-to-door awareness campaigns on Covid-19 when she got infected and tested positive on June 16. 

The minor girl had lost her father even before she was born and is now being looked after by her 80-year-old grandmother Saraswati Parida.

