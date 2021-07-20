STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

TN boy beats all odds to score 91% in Class 12 exams

“After I completed Class 11, the State went under a full lockdown and we were suddenly asked to attend classes over smartphones.

Published: 20th July 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

T Sundaramoorthy

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Beating all the odds, T Sundaramoorthy, a 17-year-old boy, hailing from a small village in Ariyalur district, scored 91 per cent in his Class 12 examinations, despite not having proper access to smartphone and internet. Shifted to Tiruchy to get better education, Sundaramoorthy’s parents sell vegetables and plants.

“After I completed Class 11, the State went under a full lockdown and we were suddenly asked to attend classes over smartphones. Our whole family had only one phone, which my 20-year-old brother was using to attend his college classes,” said Sundaramoorthy.

While he studied in a government school till Class 10, he moved to a private school, after an NGO came forward to sponsor his education. “My brother would lend me his phone at noon after work. By that time, I would have missed half my classes. Also, his classes consumed most of the data available for the day and I could only attend my classes with whatever data left,” he said.

After scoring a little over 50 per cent in one of his revision tests due to this accessibility issue, Sundaramoorthy came up with a solution, which was, to personally call his teachers. Everyday, after the online classes got over, he would call all his teachers and jot down the notes.

After preparing for at least eight hours a day and writing revision exams, Sundaramoorthy scored 541 marks out of 600, with 93 marks in his favourite subject, Chemistry. The 17-year-old says his next goal is to clear NEET. “I want to pursue MBBS and have been studying for NEET everyday. I do not have enough funds to join a coaching class. So I am taking my teacher’s help and trying to get through.” 

Apart from this, Sundaramoorthy has also been teaching his 16-year-old sister, who also does not have a smartphone to attend classes. He said he teaches her all the subjects for a couple of hours everyday. Sundaramoorthy is also good at sculpting and has won several competitions in public speaking at district level. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
class 12 results Ariyalur
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp