This Kerala family celebrates Eid al-Adha by serving biriyani at orphanage

The family runs a restaurant, Kareem Sait’s Biriyani, led by 62-year-old Kareem, who belongs to the Kutchi Memon community in Mattancherry.

Published: 21st July 2021 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

biriyani, biryani

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eid al-adha means different to each person. For Abdul Kareem Sait (Manju) and family Eid means imparting kindness. This year, they will observe the holiday by serving biriyani to an orphanage in Panayappilly, which houses around 70 kids. The family runs a restaurant, Kareem Sait’s Biriyani, led by 62-year-old Kareem, who belongs to the Kutchi Memon community in Mattancherry.

Since they ventured into making biriyanis, they have been helping the needy in any way possible. “It is not just during Eid, we serve our food to the deprived on many occasions, including the special day in our house.

We served this orphanage in the previous years also. The kids wait for our arrival every year,” says Zameel Sait, son of Abdul Kareem, who runs the outlet in Thevara. Abdul Kareem has been making traditional Kochi style biriyani for the past 20 years through his catering service, ‘Tasty Caterers.’

“We started our first outlet in Thevara last year. The biriyani is made by my father accompanied by my mother and wife,” says Zameel. According to Zameel, the authentic Kochi-style Biriyani is not served in many restaurants in Ernakulam. The long-grain rice mixed with minimal masala, makes it stand out from the other versions of the delicacy. 

