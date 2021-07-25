LV Prasad Eye Institute gets Rs 3.5 lakh from teen siblings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suhrit Padakanti, a class XII student along with his brother Sudhit Padakanti, a class VIII student, have donated Rs 3.50 lakh to LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad to support eye health research activities, and for eye operations for the poor. During the Covid first wave, Suhrit had organised a campaign to provide meals to the poor and daily-wage labourers and raised funds and donated Rs 60,000 to Akshaya Patra foundation.

LVPEI said that the funds donated by the siblings will be used for Stevens Johnson Syndrome (SJS) research. Their parents Srinivasa Rao and Aparna, gifted them this amount after seeing Suhrit’s selfless activities.