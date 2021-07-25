STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

LV Prasad Eye Institute gets Rs 3.5 lakh from teen siblings

During the Covid first wave, Suhrit had organised a campaign to provide meals to the poor and daily-wage labourers and raised funds and donated Rs 60,000 to Akshaya Patra foundation. 

Published: 25th July 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Padakanti Suhreeth & Padakanti Sudheet donated Rs 3.50 lakh to LV Prasad eye institute.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suhrit Padakanti, a class XII student along with his brother Sudhit Padakanti, a class VIII student, have donated Rs 3.50 lakh to  LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad to support eye health research activities, and for eye operations for the poor. During the Covid first wave, Suhrit had organised a campaign to provide meals to the poor and daily-wage labourers and raised funds and donated Rs 60,000 to Akshaya Patra foundation. 

LVPEI said that the funds donated by the siblings will be used for Stevens Johnson Syndrome (SJS) research. Their parents Srinivasa Rao and Aparna, gifted them this amount after seeing Suhrit’s selfless activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LV Prasad Eye Institute
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp