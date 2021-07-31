Jharkhand announces Rs 50 lakh for Olympian Deepika Kumari, direct appointment for 12 sportspersons

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren will hand over appointment letters to 12 sportspersons under the direct appointment scheme of the State Government.

Notably, a total of 39 sportspersons from across the state were selected under the direct appointment scheme and were set to be appointed in the Department of Home, Jail & Disaster Management. Out of these, 27 sportspersons have already received their appointment letters.

According to an official communiqué from the State Government, appointment letters will be given to the remaining 12 on Tuesday.

"Apart from that, a cash award will also be given to the players who excelled in their games and brought glory and honour for the nation as well as for Jharkhand. Deepika Kumari, who won the gold medal at the Archery World Cup and represented India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, will be awarded a cash prize of

Rs 50 lakh," stated the official release.

Archers Komolika Bari and Ankita Bhagat, who won medals at the Archery World Cup, will be given a cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs each, it said.

The coach of the archery team, Purnima Mahato, will also be given a cash reward of Rs 12 lakh.

Also, hockey players Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, who are a part of the Indian Hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs each.

Ajeya Raj, who participated in Boccia Championship 2019, organised in Dubai, will also be getting a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh.

Under the direct appointment scheme, three players, Madhumita Kumari, Ritesh Anand and Bhagyavati Chanu will be given appointment letters for the posts of sub-inspector.

Biplab Kumar Jha, Dinesh Kumar, Krishna Khalkho, M Vijay Kumar, Lovely Choubey, Lakhan Hansda, Sarita Tirkey, Farzana Khan and Reena Kumari will get appointment letters as constables.

According to secretary of Tourism, Sports, Culture and Youth affairs Pooja Singhal "the government is committed to the welfare of our sportspersons and

promotion of sports at the highest levels."