STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala engineering students develop drone to detect stranded people

Drones can do much more than taking pictures or surveillance.

Published: 31st July 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi S, Sruthi M S, Nandana V N and Manal Jaleel Poovathingal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Drones can do much more than taking pictures or surveillance. One of the major challenges of the 2018 floods was to locate stranded people in densely populated villages and towns.

Due to this, the rescue workers weren’t able to reach many stranded people on time.To overcome such situations in future, students from Government Engineering College, Thrissur, has come up with a solution as part of their final  year project — a drone that can help detect stranded people during disasters. Students of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering department — Sruthi M S, Nandana V N, Lakshmi S and Manal Jaleel Poovathingal — came up with the innovation.

“After several brainstorming sessions, we zeroed in on the drone project to make rescue operations easier,” said Sruthi. 

The project was pursued under the guidance of Rajesh K, assistant professor of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering department of the college.“The drone uses a YOLO v5 algorithm, which means it is a single-stage object detector. This feature helps in detecting only the humans in isolated areas. It also marks the location of the detected people on a map and transmits real-time information to those involved in rescue operations such as the police and fire and rescue services officers,” says Sruthi.  

The drone can travel at a maximum speed of 15m/s, and can fly up to a height of 10 metres. “The drone was completed using the parts which were open-sourced. The overall cost was `24,350 and it was covered using the funds raised by us. It is cheaper when compared to typical commercial drones which cost close to `50,000. The technical assistance for the project was provided by the International Centre for Open Source Software (ICFOSS),” said the team. 

They recently secured first place in the final year project awards 2021, under the hardware stream, organised by Genskill in association with IEEE LINK and Strategic Initiatives academic engagement, IEEE Kerala section.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drone engineering students Kerala
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp