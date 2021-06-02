STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired Chhattisgarh teacher buys ventilator with pension money for hospital

“There cannot be the better use of the pension if such savings can be of some assistance or support in saving life. So, I decided to purchase a mini-ventilator”, Sinha averred.

Published: 02nd June 2021

Pusram Sinha donating the ventilator to the hospital staff. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Pusram Sinha, 70, felt that the appropriate use of his saved pension money would only be through investing it for a greater cause instead of going for the retirement investment plan.

“I have lived my life, what will I do with the pension amount now lying in the bank”, he said. He withdrew Rs 3.5 lakh to buy a mini-ventilator machine and couple of other essential equipments and gave them to government hospital at Berla in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh.

He donated the life-saving equipments in the memory of his parents. “There cannot be the better use of the pension if such savings can be of some assistance or support in saving life. So, I decided to purchase a mini-ventilator”, Sinha averred.

The doctors at the hospital appreciated Sinha’s gesture of generosity and said that there has always been high demand for such machines for those patients admitted in the intensive care units (ICU) and also for those experiencing respiratory problem or whose oxygen saturation level found below 90.

Immediately the ventilator machine was put into use for a needy patient in the hospital. “Sinhaji’s humanitarian contribution will always be remembered by the people here, considering the fact that the fight against the Covid outbreak continues,” said Shiv Anant Tayal, Bemetara collector.
 

