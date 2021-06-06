STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fighting Covid-19: Indian School of Business alumni develop indigenous Oxygen plant

Prashant Manne, Sireesha Yadlapalli and Ashish Naredi came up with the ‘OxyFlow’ PSA system in collaboration with IIT Tirupati.

Published: 06th June 2021 08:56 AM

A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the second wave of Covid-19 highlighted the severe shortage of the availability of oxygen as well as lack of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants manufactured locally, three friends from Hyderabad — all alumni of the Indian School of Business — have come up with a completely indigenous way to assemble a PSA Oxygen plant using locally sourced equipment.

Prashant Manne, Sireesha Yadlapalli and Ashish Naredi came up with the ‘OxyFlow’ PSA system in collaboration with IIT Tirupati, and developed a functioning unit at Discovery Labs, an API manufacturing unit in Choutuppal, of which Manne is the CEO.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Naredi said that they can install as many as 20 PSA oxygen plants in a month, which can produce medical grade oxygen (of 93-95 percent purity) ranging from 60 litres per minute to even 1,000 litres per minute. 

​He also said that their PSA plant will prove 10-20 percent cheaper than the ones being provided by some manufacturers, who rely on parts.

Comments

