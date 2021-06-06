Group of girls in Ranchi step up to provide food for the distressed

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A group of young professionals in their twenties, most of them still pursuing studies, are providing cooked food and dry ration to the poor on the streets during the lockdown.

According to Prerna Kumari, the team leader, they are reaching out to more than 200 people every day. The 23-year-old works for a multinational company. She wanted to do something for the society, but was not getting a platform. She got to know about Vishalakshi Foundation through Instagram.

“Initially, there was no one to support me accept my family. Later, a few people joined and today we are a group of 40 members out of which 20 are very much active.” said Prerna.As most of them are still pursuing studies, they take out time from their schedule.

“To save labour cost, we cook and distribute it among the poor by targeting a particular area on the basis of leads received by our people or by our volunteers. Besides, we also provide dry ration to people who have lost jobs due to the lockdown,” said Prerna. Funds are collected through social media which is utilised in purchasing raw material. The food is distributed in packets.

Another volunteer, Mansi Goyal, 20, who is a law student and associated with the group since February, said they prefer distributing dry ration on week days. “On weekends, we make it a point to cook on our own and distribute the food among the poor,” said Mansi. On Friday itself, they prepared around 200 packets, she added.

“To reach out to maximum number of people, we put posters saying ‘Anybody who comes across any such person or family who need food or ration may contact us’. This has helped us providing us leads.”

Abilasha works for Wipro and is posted in Bangalore. At present, she is working from home in Ranchi. “If I could help a single person, I would consider that my life has been a success. Initially, my parents were worried about but later they got used to it,” said Abhilasha, who joined in January.