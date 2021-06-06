STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Group of girls in Ranchi step up to provide food for the distressed

According to Prerna Kumari, the team leader, they are reaching out to more than 200 people every day.

Published: 06th June 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Prerna Kumari with the raw material collected and bought by her group. (Photo | Express)

Prerna Kumari with the raw material collected and bought by her group. (Photo | Express)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: A group of young professionals in their twenties, most of them still pursuing studies, are providing cooked food and dry ration to the poor on the streets during the lockdown.

According to Prerna Kumari, the team leader, they are reaching out to more than 200 people every day. The 23-year-old works for a multinational company. She wanted to do something for the society, but was not getting a platform. She got to know about Vishalakshi Foundation through Instagram.

“Initially, there was no one to support me accept my family.  Later, a few people joined and today we are a group of 40 members out of which 20 are very much active.” said Prerna.As most of them are still pursuing studies, they take out time from their schedule.

“To save labour cost, we cook and distribute it among the poor by targeting a particular area on the basis of leads received by our people or by our volunteers. Besides, we also provide dry ration to people who have lost jobs due to the lockdown,” said Prerna. Funds are collected through social media which is utilised in purchasing raw material. The food is distributed in packets.

Another volunteer, Mansi Goyal, 20, who is a law student and associated with the group since February, said they prefer distributing dry ration on week days. “On weekends, we make it a point to cook on our own and distribute the food among the poor,” said Mansi. On Friday itself, they prepared around 200 packets, she added.

“To reach out to maximum number of people, we put posters saying ‘Anybody who comes across any such person or family who need food or ration may contact us’. This has helped us providing us leads.”
Abilasha works for Wipro and is posted in Bangalore. At present, she  is working from home in Ranchi. “If I could help a single person, I would consider that my life has been a success. Initially, my parents were worried about but later they got used to it,” said Abhilasha, who joined in January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranchi feeding the needy
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp