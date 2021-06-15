STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Tiger in Kerala zoo with indomitable survival spirit hailed as hero in France

Not too long ago, George was giving headaches to the authorities.

Published: 15th June 2021 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

George

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Not too long ago, George was giving headaches to the authorities. The teen-tiger had strayed into human settlements in Wayanad and killed cattle there. Now, the 21-year old tiger, being cared for at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, is a hero in faraway France. Middle school students of Jean de La Fontaine School in Thénezay are studying George’s life as part of their lesson on the necessity of wildlife and tiger conservation.

The tiger’s fight to sustain himself and how humans around him facilitated his survival are among the topics for French students, thanks to ‘The Story of George’ penned by Claire Le Michel. It was in 2015 that a notorious tiger was spotted in Sultan Bathery killing and injuring cattle in the villages. The tiger, which killed more than 25 domestic animals, was caught by forest officials.

After veterinary surgeons identified that the captured tiger had difficulty in hunting in the forest, the authorities transferred him to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo. They named him George, after Nivin Pauly’s character in the movie Premam. They had little hope that he would bounce back in life as, apart from maggot-infested wounds all over his body, there was a lacerated wound on the left thigh which was as big as 12 inches exposing the knee joint.

‘The Story of George’ wins over French school

Tape worms had infested his intestines while a claw on the left forelimb was injured and exposed with severe inflammation of the paw. The tip of George’s nose was missing and he could not lift his neck properly.

Dr Jacob Alexander, senior veterinary surgeon at the zoo, recalled that the laboratory investigations revealed that his lungs were severely affected with worms, which occupied a major part of the vital organ causing severe dyspnoea (laboured breathing).

“Initially, we were under the impression that George would live for just a few days. But with excellent medical care and a slew of surgeries, he made a remarkable recovery. Due to old age, George is toothless now. We have to feed him boneless meat and food supplements,” said Dr Jacob.

Just before the Covid outbreak, Claire Le Michel, a French writer and dancer, had visited the zoo and George caught her attention. She also found out his story of survival from the zoo authorities. A regular visitor to Kerala since 2015, Michel had done several projects with the Alliance Française Trivandrum. On her return to France, Michel wrote ‘The Story of George’.

“I was amazed and I still am on the way Dr Jacob cared for every animal in the zoo, including George,” Michel told TNIE over the phone.  The Story of George was noticed by Marie Courtecuisse, head teacher of a local school, and she along with Marielle Palancher, the English teacher at Jean de La Fontaine School, introduced the story to children aged 12 to 13 years.

“The children are so moved by the struggles George had overcome,” said Michel who runs a theatre company in France. Last Saturday, Dr Jacob received a bunch of moving ‘thank you’ notes from the students who had learnt the story of George.

Michel’s text in French about the valiant tiger has since been recorded by a local radio station in France and is going places. Eva Martin, the director of Alliance Française Trivandrum, has plans to set up a project with the ‘Story of George’ in Kerala, after the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger tiger conservation France
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp