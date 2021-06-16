TN CM Stalin keeps his word, arranges job for girl who donated gold chain towards Covid relief

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister MK Stalin kept his word and arranged a job for a 23-year-old woman who donated her two-sovereign gold chain towards Covid relief fund and sought a job to support her family.

R Sowmiya, an engineering graduate, submitted a petition to Stalin during his recent visit, along with her donation. She stated that she lost her mother to Covid, and that her father had taken up a job as security guard to make ends meet. The family’s savings were exhausted on the treatment, she added.

Moved by her gesture of donating a gold chain, the Chief Minister took to Twitter and promised her a job based on her education qualification. On Tuesday, Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji visited the girl and handed over the appointment order from a private company.

After receiving the offer, Sowmiya spoke to Stalin over the phone and thanked him for the help. Speaking to media persons, Sowmiya said that she did not expect to get a job within just two days.

“The Chief Minister spoke to me over the phone and asked me to work sincerely. I will work hard to live up to his expectations.” District Collector S Karmegam, former Minister TM Selvaganapathy, and DMK functionaries were present.