Alappuzha native Adarsh a step closer to dream, gears up for football stint in Spain

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Paving the way for the realisation of a footballing dream, Alappuzha lad Adarsh PR has received an opportunity to attend a three-week training stint with a Spanish club. The 21-year-old forward is set to travel to the town of La Virgen del Camino in August for a training programme with Club Deportivo, a fifth tier club in the Spanish league system.

The club scouts had picked him after seeing his domestic performances, Adarsh told TNIE. The development is also a dream come true for his father, Prakash Puthupallil. Belonging to Kuttamperoor, Mannar, near Mavelikkara, he has spared no effort to help his son become a professional footballer. While working as a tempo driver, Prakash spent most of his earnings towards the fulfilment of the dream. The invitation by the Spanish club is a huge step in that direction, believes Adarsh, a former Fateh FC Hyderabad player.

“My father has spent most of his income on my football journey. Now, if I perform well in the training sessions at Club Deportivo, I will be able to continue with the club or migrate to other Spanish clubs,” Adarsh said. The club had initially sent his visa and related documents to attend the training programme from May 8 to 21. “But I couldn’t go due to the travel restrictions imposed after the Covid situation escalated. Thankfully, the club postponed the trip,” he said.

The shortage of Covid vaccine too posed a hindrance. “The ministers and other political leaders helped me receive the first dose. After getting the second dose, I will leave for Spain,” Adarsh said. His father said his childhood dream of becoming a footballer had remained unfulfilled, which has grown wings through his son.

“I played in seven-a-side tournaments across the district, but our family’s financial condition forced me to shelve my plans. After Class X, I decided to become a driver. But I continued to play for local clubs. Later, I wished my son would become a successful footballer and I’m happy he is moving towards my dream. The support from his teachers in school and college has been a huge help,” Prakash said.

Adarsh, who draws inspiration from the performances of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, first gained attention in 2018 while playing for the Kerala youth team in Shillong, scoring two goals. At the senior level, he has also played for Rajasthan FC and Minerva Punjab FC (now RoundGlass Punjab). The final year BA Economics student of Marthoma College, Tiruvalla, has also represented the Mahatma Gandhi University team. His mother Rajani is a librarian while brother Akash is a Class X student.