Rare ‘Bombay blood’ donors save life in Odisha hospital

Amid the Covid battle, the contribution of Good Samaritans who have come to the aid of those in need has been nothing short of inspiring. 

Published: 19th June 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Amid the Covid battle, the contribution of Good Samaritans who have come to the aid of those in need has been nothing short of inspiring. For Radhika Juad of Makla village under Golamunda block, help came at a time when she was battling life and death after undergoing a Caesarean Section to deliver a child in Bhawanipatna Government Hospital. 

Durlava and Manas donating blood
at Bhawanipatna hospital on Friday

Though Radhika lost the child, she was in dire need of O+ of Bombay Phenotype blood, a rare type, to survive. Since the group of blood was not available in Kalahandi, her relatives approached different donors in the district but to no avail. Social activists in the area then took to social media and sought the help of Kalinga Rakhyaka Foundation, Bhubaneswar which had two donors with the same blood group. 

The youths, Durlava Kumar Sahu of Unit IV and Manas Ranjan Pradhan of Baramunda immediately agreed to help and went to Bhawanipatna on Friday to donate blood for Radhika. Both were highly appreciated for their timely help that saved a life. “We are happy to have been able to help someone in distress,” said both. While Durlava has donated blood nine times now, Manas has done this noble deed 14 times.  

Comments

