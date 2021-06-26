Assam Home Guard guards honesty, appointed as constable

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: A job in the police department eluded Borsing Bey for a long time until his integrity helped fulfill his dream.

This Assam Home Guard jawan was on Saturday appointed as a constable in the police department. The appointment letter was handed over to him by none other than Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of a host of ministers, senior police officials, and other dignitaries.

Bey had spurned a huge bribe amount from drug dealers and helped seize drugs valued at Rs 12 crore in the international black market from a Guwahati-bound bus in Karbi Anglong recently. Three peddlers, including two women from Tamil Nadu, were arrested.

Home Guards are meagerly paid and Sarma said Bey could have easily fallen for the temptation.

He said during every drive against banned items, the biggest challenge is temptation. He said there have been several cases where even high-ranking officials became victims of temptation. He said if the jawans had negotiated, they could have easily made Rs 1-2 crore.

“We know how much the Home Guard jawans earn and the kind of life they lead. It’s a big thing for a Home Guard jawan to stay away from temptation. Borsing Bey was already going through frustration as he failed to clear interviews for a job in the police department. I congratulate him on his integrity and courage,” Sarma said.

Bey said he had a dream that Sarma and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta helped fulfill. “I will keep working the way I did in the past,” he said.

Sarma said the state government would consider formulating a policy to give out-of-turn promotions to lower-ranked cops for an “exemplary” act on duty.

The Assam Police seized drugs worth Rs 135 crore over the past 40-45 days since Sarma had donned the CM’s mantle.

“Unfortunately, many groups, which assert themselves as armed revolutionaries, are involved in drug smuggling. Taking advantage of our various weaknesses, some people have built an empire of drugs in the state,” Sarma said.

Congratulating the police force on the recent successes against drug-smuggling, he said, “We want that a time comes when the youth of the state do not get drugs despite searches and the police also fail to make any seizure of the contraband.”