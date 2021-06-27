STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For this septuagenarian from Odisha, age is no bar for helping others during Covid pandemic

75-year-old Madhusudan Patra travels around 300 km to help family of missing Covid patient. Amarnath Parida finds out more about this Good Samaritan

Published: 27th June 2021 09:15 AM

75-year-old Madhusudan Patra

75-year-old Madhusudan Patra

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Septuagenarian Madhusudan Patra has proved that age is no deterrent to helping people in distress. Riding his moped, the 75-year-old man travelled 300 km to reach Kujang on Friday to provide financial assistance to the family of a Covid infected man who went missing last month.

A native of Biranchipur village in Ganjam district, Patra arrived at Jhanapala in Kujang’s Pankapal panchayat and met the three daughters and 65-year-old wife of Gandharba Jena who has been missing since May 21. He provided a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the family which is now living in miserable condition without its sole breadwinner.

Jena went missing from the Covid facility of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on May 21. Though almost a month has passed, he is yet to be traced. Sources said Jena eked out a living by weaving bamboo baskets and selling those at the village market. With him gone, the family has been pushed to the brink of poverty.

Patra said he came to know about Jena’s family members after several newspapers published their plight. “I decided to offer help to the family during a crisis. It took me 10 hours to reach Kujang on my two-wheeler. On my way, I sought help of people to guide me to my destination,” he informed.

A farmer by profession, Patra owns huge landed property but has no children. “I keep helping people in distress due to the pandemic-induced lockdown,” he said. Jena’s daughter Jhili Jena said her family received a pleasant surprise with the arrival of Patra. 

“Though we are suffering since the last one month, no one had come forward to help us. We are grateful to Patra for providing us the much-needed assistance during this hour of crisis.” With his trunk and walking stick, Patra left for Ganjam on his two-wheeler on Saturday after spending a day with the Jena family.
 

