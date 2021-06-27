Mahabubabad 24x7 rescuer: 21-year-old Mohammad Suma has saved 120 animals so far

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At just the age of 21, Mohammad Suma has accomplished as much as many veteran animal rescuers. Starting at the age of just 11, she has rescued as many as 120 animals, entered a 40-feet well to rescue a fox, built a shed for recovering animals at her home, is on hand to rescue animals at any time and has even rescued dangerous animals like pythons.

For 10 years, it has been part of Mohammad Suma’s daily routine to rescue animals and administer them first aid if they are injured.

A native of Mahabubabad, she responds immediately on receiving information of any animal of bird being in distress and helps rehabilitate them at the right shelter. Till now, the youth has rescued as many as 120 animals including monkeys, dogs, cats, cows, owls and birds.

In one especially daring act, Suma risked her life and entered a 40- feet deep well to rescue a fox which had fallen inside. Unfortunately, by the time she managed to get the fox out of the well, it had died.

But she tried her best even when none of the villagers dared to entered the well. Whether it is 10 am or 10 pm, the 21-year-old is always on hand to rescue animals and is determined to do so at any cost. As soon as she gets a call regarding an animal in distress on her mobile phone or via the toll-free animal mobile medical ambulance number (1962), Suma, armed with a rope, a gunny bag and gloves, goes to the spot to rescue the animal.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Suma said she was inspired by her parents who also worked to conserve the environment and she began rescuing animals at the tender age of 11.

“While studying in class V, I rescued an injured pig. Whenever I would get a call during night time, my father would accompany me for the rescue operation,” she said. Sometimes her work is quite dangerous. A few years ago, Suma caught a python and handed it over to the Forest Department officials.

​She has also built a shed at her home to house the recovering animals she rescues. In 2018, after she rescued six kittens who had lost their mother, she shifted them to the shed, treated them and took care of them.