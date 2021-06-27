STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Mahabubabad 24x7 rescuer: 21-year-old Mohammad Suma has saved 120 animals so far

For 10 years, it has been part of Mohammad Suma’s daily routine to rescue animals and administer them first aid if they are injured.

Published: 27th June 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Suma

Mohammad Suma

By  Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At just the age of 21, Mohammad Suma has accomplished as much as many veteran animal rescuers. Starting at the age of just 11, she has rescued as many as 120 animals, entered a 40-feet well to rescue a fox, built a shed for recovering animals at her home, is on hand to rescue animals at any time and has even rescued dangerous animals like pythons.

For 10 years, it has been part of Mohammad Suma’s daily routine to rescue animals and administer them first aid if they are injured.

A native of Mahabubabad, she responds immediately on receiving information of any animal of bird being in distress and helps rehabilitate them at the right shelter. Till now, the youth has rescued as many as 120 animals including monkeys, dogs, cats, cows, owls and birds.

In one especially daring act, Suma risked her life and entered a 40- feet deep well to rescue a fox which had fallen inside. Unfortunately, by the time she managed to get the fox out of the well, it had died.

But she tried her best even when none of the villagers dared to entered the well. Whether it is 10 am or 10 pm, the 21-year-old is always on hand to rescue animals and is determined to do so at any cost. As soon as she gets a call regarding an animal in distress on her mobile phone or via the toll-free animal mobile medical ambulance number (1962), Suma, armed with a rope, a gunny bag and gloves, goes to the spot to rescue the animal. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Suma said she was inspired by her parents who also worked to conserve the environment and she began rescuing animals at the tender age of 11.

“While studying in class V, I rescued an injured pig. Whenever I would get a call during night time, my father would accompany me for the rescue operation,” she said. Sometimes her work is quite dangerous. A few years ago, Suma caught a python and handed it over to the Forest Department officials. 

​She has also built a shed at her home to house the recovering animals she rescues. In 2018, after she rescued six kittens who had lost their mother, she shifted them to the shed, treated them and took care of them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Suma
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp