STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Plant trees, save enviornment: Ex-teacher on a 'green' mission in Odisha

For his efforts, the 59-year-old environmentalist, who belongs to Madhabandha village in Chikiti block, has earned the moniker ‘Green Man’.

Published: 27th June 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sudhir Rout, who has been on a mission to rekindle life into them by planting trees.

Sudhir Rout, who has been on a mission to rekindle life into them by planting trees.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a calamity-prone Ganjam, several hills had turned barren due to recurring cyclones and indiscriminate felling of trees for widening of roads in the last two decades. 

​However, one after another the hills are regaining their green cover, thanks to the determined efforts of one man Sudhir Rout, who has been on a mission to rekindle life into them by planting trees.

Today, at least 10 bald hills are covered with vegetation and new trees planted on the roadsides. For his efforts, the 59-year-old environmentalist, who belongs to Madhabandha village in Chikiti block, has earned the moniker ‘Green Man’.

Sudhir, who is also an educationist, has spent nearly Rs 32 lakh from his savings to plant over three lakh saplings on the roadsides and 10 barren hills in Ganjam over the last 14 years. He is now on a padayatra throughout the district urging locals to plant trees and keep air, water and soil clean.

Volunteers associated with Sudhir planting trees at Girisola hill

Having started the campaign on June 8, he plans to walk throughout the district to highlight the importance of maintaining an environmental balance. 

“My campaign will continue till the month-end. I walk for at least 10 km a day meeting people at various villages and urging them to plant trees and keep nature clean”, said Sudhir, who is the convenor of Aryabhatt Foundation and Forum for Ganjam, two organisations working for development of the people in the district.

The former principal of Nalanda Residential College in Vijayawada and faculty member of FIIT-JEE from 1999 to 2002, Sudhir launched Aryabhatta Coaching Centre in Berhampur a decade back. Sudhir said a holistic approach is needed to fight climate change. 

“We cannot just improve our environment by planting trees because one tree can take a maximum of 414 carbon particles.

Hence, we need a holistic approach including proper treatment of water bodies and soil”, said the environmentalist who has been throwing seed balls in forests and hills to grow more trees since 2019. 

“Forty per cent of these seed balls have germinated and the plants are growing well”, he said. Members of both of his organisations help him in the plantation drive and so far, they have regenerated forests at Pitatali and Tamana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp