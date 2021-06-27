Telangana youth makes strides using Vedic farming method

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Not all youngsters dream of going abroad and settling there for a fancy pay package, some make strides by adopting an age-old farming practice that helps them reap gold from lands. Koutilya Krishnan, who pursues PhD in Yajurveda Bhashyam at National Sanskrit University in Tirupati, has not only mastered the Vedic farming technique, but has also been growing the rare Krishna Vrihi variety paddy in his three acres at Khasimpet under Ganneruvaram mandal in Karimnagar district.

Meanwhile, Koutilya Krishnan, under the banner of his Krishi Bharatham Trust, is planning to grow the black rice in and around Tirupati as well, using the Vedic farming technique. According to sources, the authorities of the National Sanskrit University have also extended support to this initiative.

“I began growing Krishna Vrihi paddy, using Vedic farming technique, a few years ago, after procuring the seeds from Chhatti sgarh, ” says Krishnan.

On learning about his unique farming technique, Karimnagar Collector K Shashanka recently met Krishnan and observed his cultivation method. Shashanka also appreciated the youth for protecting the ancient Vedic agriculture system for the generations to come.

Mentioning that he doesn’t use any chemicals during the process, Krishnan said in the Vedic farming method, based on Yajur Veda, they use only milk and honey as pesticides and cow dung as manure.

“The seeds are picked based on the principles mentioned in Sushruta Samhita,” he added. Before beginning the cultivation, Krishnan performs special pujas and other rituals to ensure good yield. He also points out that the black rice has high demand in both Indian and International markets, and one can fetch at least Rs 800 to Rs 2,000 per kg.

Krishnan said that he is focused on creating awareness among farmers on the advantages of Vedic farming and also on the need to increase cultivation of Krishna Vrihi variety paddy that has high medicinal values.