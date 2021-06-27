'Wonder Women' script their success stories

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While some people say that farming is no longer a “safe investment”, Varalaxmi, 28, a tenant farmer belonging to Gudeballur village in Narayanpet district, has been proving them wrong for the past two years by reaping gold with fig plantation. Succeeded by their sheer force of will, Varalaxmi and family now manufactures three varieties of jam, dried anjeer, energy bars, chips, cake-mix and tea powder using leaves of figs planted in about 12 acres and sells them at Qmarts and via Amazon. They are also in talks with other supermarket chains to expand the business.

At a time when women are scripting their success stories by bringing winds of change in various male-dominated spheres, Hina Rahmath, who has been running a tailoring unit in Bandlaguda Jagir, is also at the forefront of this movement while being a successful entrepreneur. Hina, who recently expanded her unit with 30 machines and 40 workers, manufactures bags and masks using cotton as an alternative to plastic. Along with her permanent team of superwomen, Hina provides livelihood to at least 100 women by outsourcing the work. Though their fields of expertise are different, what is common among Varalaxmi and Hina Rahmath is their desire to grow as ‘women entrepreneurs’.

We Hub initiative

In the meantime, WE Hub, through its ‘Project Her & Now’, has brought about 89 women like them from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in Telangana, to the forefront by helping them take the next leap. “During the virtual bootcamps, we were taught how to use IT and were empowered to become industrialists,” Hina told Express. “Narayanpet Collector Hari Chandana helped us get food certification and licence. She also offered to help us get a bank loan and referred us to WE Hub where they showed us how to market our products at various stores and ecommerce sites, ” says Varalaxmi.

Hina Rahmath, with her employees,

at the tailoring unit in Bandlaguda Jagir

During these sessions, women like them were mentored and taught about various aspects of running a business establishment, to diversify their products, legal issues associated, packaging, GST and other topics.

“We collaborate with brands like Amazon, and also various supermarkets, where we represent our women and give market linkage support to their products in these outlets for free (for six months),” says Ramya, WE Hub partnership manager. While 60 per cent of the sessions focused on enhancing their knowledge, 40 per cent focused on improving the entrepreneurial spirit in women.

Women were taught to do various things in innovative manner, focusing on their current business activities, business to scale, innovation and diversification. According to R Deepthi, CEO of WE Hub, they have revolving funds available for CSR, which was being used to help women-led start-ups secure interest-free loans, payable in 1.5 years.

​The loan once paid, would be used to financially assist other startups which need help. Continuous support was given to them on a case-bycase basis. With the second batch of the program graduating in July, some of them are ready to launch their products in the markets. This programme is being supported by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).