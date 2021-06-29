STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Telangana girl is the latest Twitter sensation

A 15-year-old from Naraingi village in Medak district is living the dream, or at least is beginning to.

Published: 29th June 2021 09:08 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 15-year-old from Naraingi village in Medak district is living the dream, or at least is beginning to. She has been winning netizens’ hearts ever since MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao shared a video of her singing, about a week ago. “Talented indeed,” he tweeted alongside the clip in which he tagged music composers Thaman S and Devi Sri Prasad.        

In no time aspiring singer Sharvani became people’s sweetheart. “The girl is exceptionally talented. We have many ongoing and upcoming songs. We’d be delighted to offer her an opportunity, whenever there is one,” Thaman S told Express.

Sharvani has been on cloud 9 ever since. “I got motivated after KTR tagged Thaman S and Devi Sri Prasad. I am happy that the music composers have acknowledged my work. I hope they support my talent so that I can take it to new heights,” Shravani, a first-year Intermediate student who is learning classical music at the CK Ramachary Academy in Medak, said. She hopes to compose and sing praises of Telangana someday, just like she is seen doing in the viral video. 

Sharvani has been learning classical music since class V. “The lockdown helped gave her more time to polish her skills and practice. She is equally good at studies too. I am blessed with two more daughters, who are younger than her and are equally interested in music,” the proud father Laxmana Chary said. “Studies are important but I would like my daughter to explore her interests as her heart is in music. I hope she reaches great heights in the future,” he said.

