'It's safe!': 80-year-old man after 68-km bike ride to get Covid-19 vaccine jab in Ranchi

80-year-old Ram Kishore Sahu said that he could not bring his wife along because he did not have an extra helmet. "I will buy another helmet for my wife today itself and come to get her vaccinated."

Ram Kishore Sahu

80-year-old Ram Kishore Sahu is a President's award-winning retired teacher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: 80-year-old Ram Kishore Sahu ensured he got his first Covid-19 vaccine jab on the very first day of the second phase of the nationwide vaccination drive, by riding on his bike for over 68 kilometers --  from his native village Sarjamdih under Tamar block all the way to Ranchi. 

Sahu, a retired school teacher, termed the vaccine safe and also urged people to come forward and take it without any fear in their minds.

According to Sahu, after finding that there were no vaccination centres in his region, he decided to get his shot in Ranchi and reached Sadar Hospital on his own riding his bike.

"After reaching here at 9 am, I had to wait for around two hours to take the shot. The vaccine is safe and I did not have any problem after getting it," Sahu said, adding, "I reached here riding my bike and will go back home on it."

Sahu said he was not suffering from any kind of disease yet he chose to take the Covid-19 vaccine. 

"It is completely safe and everyone should come forward to take the vaccine as it not only protects the individual but also prevents others from getting infected," he said.

Sahu said that he could not bring his wife along because he did not have an extra helmet.

"As helmet for pillion riders has been made mandatory by the Government, I will buy another helmet for my wife today itself and come here again to get her vaccinated," said the retired school teacher.

Sahu notably was awarded the President's award while in service.

