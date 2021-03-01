STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mann Ki Baat: Madurai farmer wins PM’s praises for ‘banana ropes’

Ridicule was the only income that PM Murugesan received when he decided to tread a different path and came up with an idea to make ropes from banana fibre.

Published: 01st March 2021 04:01 AM

Murugesan with the household handicraft products he made using banana fibre. (Photo | EPS)

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: Ridicule was the only income that PM Murugesan received when he decided to tread a different path and came up with an idea to make ropes from banana fibre.

However, 12 years later, the 52-year-old farmer from Madurai was mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme for his agro-based innovation.  

A farmer from Melakkal village in Vadipatti taluk has developed four types of machinery to make rope out of plantain waste, three out of which are patented. On Sunday, the Prime Minister lauded the agro-based entrepreneur and said, “Murugesan’s innovation would not just solve the waste disposal problem but also open up new avenues of income for the farmers.”

Expressing happiness on having won praises from the Prime Minister, the thrilled Murugesan said that Modi’s wishes have inspired and motivated him to strive hard and train many farmers across the country by providing them with a means of livelihood. 

Down memory lane

Sharing his journey with TNIE, Murugesan said, “Hailing from an agricultural family, I dropped out of school after class VIII and was introduced to farming by my father. We have been cultivating paddy and banana on our two-and-a-half acre land. In 2009, I thought of recycling banana fibre and turning it into a value-added product by making ropes out of it. I was ridiculed for the idea. However, I did not care and went ahead with my plan.”

In six months, Murugesan single-handedly developed the ‘handle rope making machine’ (presently priced at Rs 25,000) in 2010. 

“Since banana fibre ropes cannot be sold as a product itself, I decided to make various household handicraft products. A business that began as a small unit, in our cattle-shed with just six workers in 2011, has now grown into five units, with 80 workers on board,” he explained. 

