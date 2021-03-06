When life gives you ‘rights’, use them like this retired TN school headmaster

Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: M John in KK Nagar is on a war; a war against corruption, a war against cash-for-votes, a war to ensure free and fair elections. The board hanging on the gate in front of his house that reads - ‘Our votes are not for sale. We will not vote for the parties that come forward to pay for our votes’ - is a testimony to his commitment to the society.

For over a decade, the retired headmaster has been hanging the board during the time of elections, no matter whether it is Assembly, Parliamentary or local body polls. Speaking to TNIE, John, residing in KK Nagar for over five decades, said, “In 2011, when IAS officer U Sahayam was the Madurai Collector, a group of politicians offered me and my family members money to vote for a particular party. I strongly objected to it. Since then, for every election, I do hang a board featuring ‘Our votes are not for sale’ at the entrance of my house,” he said, adding that it would help spread awareness among the public as well as stop party cadre from approaching them seeking votes in exchange of cash.

John, a teacher who worked at various government schools for more than 33 years, said that over the years, he has also spread awareness to strictly avoid getting cash for votes among students, parents, neighbours and random strangers he would talk to. “Based on my interactions, I have come to know that the people are guilty of getting cash in exchange of votes, but when the politicians convince them by saying that it is nothing but their tax money, they fall prey for it easily. A momentary fall of such kind could result in electing an ineligible candidate as our representative,” he said.

Further recalling many incidents where the public approached the elected representatives to redress their grievances, John noted that the representatives said conveniently that they did not come to serve the people but to earn back the amount spent on their votes.

“It is the most embarrassing state of this democracy,” he added. “Being a government employee, there have been many occasions where I was offered bribes, but for 33 years I remained clean and retired with pride. While distributing cash in exchange of a vote is seen as a crime, not many perceive receiving the cash as a major crime,” he said, urging the public to bear in mind the historical struggle to get the rights to vote.



John believes that when a mistake is pointed out aloud consistently, it would have a psychological impact and thereby the people would refrain from such acts.