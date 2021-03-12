Rahul Gandhi gifts running shoes to aspiring 11-year-old sprinter from Kanniyakumari

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Outrunning the expectations of an 11-year-old boy from Kanniyakumari, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kept his promise and gifted a pair of running shoes to the kid who said he was an aspiring sprinter.

On March 1, when Rahul Gandhi (RaGa) was campaigning in the district, he came across Antony Felix (11) and his friends who were holding pictures of Congress leaders. On seeing them, he stopped his convoy to strike a conversation with the kids at a tea shop at Thuckalay in Paraicode.

During his TN Visit, @RahulGandhi saw this boy(felix) , who is a 100 meter sprinter without shoes, he promised to get this boy his pair of shoes for sprints, today the promise has been fulfilled by my leader Rahul Gandhi.#RahulGandhi #MyLeaderRahulGandhi #PromiseKept pic.twitter.com/vd5wzPmXjb — Tamil Nadu Youth Congress (@TN_PYC) March 9, 2021

While conversing with the boy, RaGa studied that Antony was interested in athletics and promised him a pair of sports shoes to motivate him and went to Mulagumoodu to interact with school students. He reportedly narrated the little boy’s aspiration story to the school students and asked everyone to have goals in life.

Since every promise made by political leaders are not met often, the boy said he took Rahul’s promise with a pinch of salt and was not expecting a gift. However, to his surprise, the boy received a courier package in his name on March 9. The package had a pair of high-end shoes sent by Rahul Gandhi.