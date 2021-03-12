STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi gifts running shoes to aspiring 11-year-old sprinter from Kanniyakumari

On March 1, when Rahul Gandhi was campaigning in the district, he came across Antony Felix (11) and his friends who were holding pictures of Congress leaders.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kept his promise and gifted a pair of running shoes to the kid

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kept his promise and gifted a pair of running shoes to the kid. (Photo | Tamil Nadu Youth Congress Twitter)

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Outrunning the expectations of an 11-year-old boy from Kanniyakumari, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kept his promise and gifted a pair of running shoes to the kid who said he was an aspiring sprinter.

On March 1, when Rahul Gandhi (RaGa) was campaigning in the district, he came across Antony Felix (11) and his friends who were holding pictures of Congress leaders. On seeing them, he stopped his convoy to strike a conversation with the kids at a tea shop at Thuckalay in Paraicode. 

While conversing with the boy, RaGa studied that Antony was interested in athletics and promised him a pair of sports shoes to motivate him and went to Mulagumoodu to interact with school students. He reportedly narrated the little boy’s aspiration story to the school students and asked everyone to have goals in life. 

Since every promise made by political leaders are not met often, the boy said he took Rahul’s promise with a pinch of salt and was not expecting a gift. However, to his surprise, the boy received a courier package in his name on March 9. The package had a pair of high-end shoes sent by Rahul Gandhi.

