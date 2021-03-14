STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wall of Happiness for well-being of the poor

The Wall of Happiness is a platform for good samaritans to put their used and unused products, but strictly in a good condition, in the shelves, so that needy people can take them for their use.

Published: 14th March 2021 10:25 AM

By Express News Service

Set up by Swarnandhra Seva Samstha near Lalacheruvu in the city, there are 20 almirahs with shelves in the wall. 

Swarnandhra chief Gubbala Rambabu said they started the Wall of Happiness in 2016 on the occasion of Deepavali and there has been a tremendous response to it from people. Vijaya Krishnan, a young IAS officer, had come up with the idea to serve the poor and needy people. 

Swarnandhra is engaged in several social service activities for the welfare of the underprivileged and needy, besides distributing clothes, blankets, wheelchairs, tricycles, hospital beds and other aides to the physically challenged and old people in East and West Godavari  districts. It acts as a bridge between haves and have nots and strives for the well-being of the underprivileged sections, Rambabu told TNIE.  

One’s small contribution can make a big difference in others lives. Hence,  people should come forward to donate things for the use of poor and needy people, he said, listing out the service activities of Swarnandhra, which include conduct of free medical and blood donation camps, provision of vocational training to women and youth for their empowerment and support to run night shelters for the homeless.

