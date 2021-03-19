STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Bengaluru doctors put Yemeni blast victim back on his feet

I had to use prosthetics for my left leg so that it would touch the ground and I needed crutches to walk.

Published: 19th March 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Representational Image.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four years after his leg was damaged by a bomb blast, 37-year-old Kasim is able to walk without support again, thanks to doctors in Bengaluru who used 3D printing to accurately assess the type and extent of his injuries.Kasim, a Yemeni national, had a fused hip and shortened left leg as a result of the injuries he suffered in the blast in 2018 and the 23 surgeries that followed. “After the incident, I suffered from depression.

I had to use prosthetics for my left leg so that it would touch the ground and I needed crutches to walk. I could not even use a wheelchair to move around because I couldn’t bend my hip properly to sit. Nobody was willing to give me a permanent job due to my disability. Doing simple things such as cooking, cleaning, bathing or even sitting became a huge task,” he said.

His friend, who had undergone knee replacement surgery at Aster RV Hospital in JP Nagar a year ago, referred him. Doctors there assessed Kasim’s condition and decided to use 3D printing technology.  “Kasim had lost the entire ball and socket of his hip and the remnant was fixed to his hip, due to which no movement was possible.

3D printing technology helped us get a three-dimensional view of the injured area and map out the best way to approach the damage part, identify landmarks and structure in the deranged anatomy and accurately plan the fixation and rebuilding of the hip structure,” said Dr J V Srinivas, lead consultant for orthopaedics at Aster RV Hospital. On February 2, they performed a complex four-hour hip reconstruction surgery using specialised equipment. This was followed by rehabilitation during which he re-learned to use his leg. His hip can move with ease, helping him be as independent as he used to be. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yemeni blast victim Bengaluru
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp