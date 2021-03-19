New lease of life: Youth’s heart successfully transplanted to teenager in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aravind is no more but his memories will remain green. For he has given a lease of life to four others. The 25-year-old -- who met with a road accident last week -- was declared brain dead on Wednesday. Hailing from Kanyakumari, he was being treated at the KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. After Aravind’s parents – Aadhilingam and Susheela –indicated their willingness, his organs were donated to four patients.

On Thursday, an air ambulance was arranged by the state government to transport his heart to Kochi. It was donated to Suryanarayan, an 18-year-old from Kayankulam, who has been diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy. He is being treated at the Lisie Hospital in Kochi.

Aravind’s liver and kidneys were donated to patients at Aster Medcity, Kochi andKIMS, Thiruvananthapuram.According to the Lisie hospital authorities, around 10am, a team of four doctors went to KIMS to harvest the heart. The surgery started around 3pm and ended by 5:30pm, and the heart was transported via helicopter.

The air ambulance reached the helipad at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty, by 6.15pm. With the help of police, the heart arrived at Lisie hospital within four minutes. The surgery led by Jose Chacko Periappuram started immediately. This is the 26th heart transplant performed at Lisie.