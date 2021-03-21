STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite personal loss, Punjab businessman teaches farmers the organic way

Gunbir Singh had to start a new business from scratch even as he aspired to contribute to society in a meaningful manner.

Published: 21st March 2021

Gunbir Singh’s efforts have been recognised by the Punjab government. He was presented with a Praman Patra on Independey Day in 2019

Gunbir Singh’s efforts have been recognised by the Punjab government. He was presented with a Praman Patra on Independey Day in 2019. (Photo| EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
CHANDIGARH: Around 18 years ago, a flourishing fabric manufacturing business and a prosperous household was devastated following the death of five family members, including three directors of the company, due to cancer. To sustain and pay off the debt, the family had to sell even their ancestral house. 

For Gunbir Singh, a twin-task began: he had to start a new business from scratch even as he aspired to contribute to society in a meaningful manner. He started teaching farmers about organic farming. So far more than 20,000 farmers have learnt under his initiative #NoMorePoisonInMyFood.

Singh (60), says life has a way of throwing challenges before you to test how you shape up your destiny. "Soon after the tragedies one day I decided to turn out in my suit and tie. I was to set up an office in a room on the terrace of my house with a desktop and internet. With no staff, I started a travel agency," says Gunbir Singh.

In 2003, Dilbir Foundation was formed as part of his desire to serve the society with a 'daswanth' - at least a tenth of whatever was earned kept aside for future endeavours. "The target of my not-for-profit enterprise was the promotion of sustainable lifestyles, preserving cultural assets and academic excellence. Through the first objective grew a farmer motivation programme for natural cultivation spanning Punjab and then parts of Himachal, Haryana and beyond. The idea was to curb the horrendous ecological and heath impact of chemical inputs in agriculture on the one hand and inspire consumption of pure natural food among the citizens," says Singh. 

With a little bit of handholding and marketing effort, he set up the first organic farmers’ market in Amritsar in 2016, followed by more such outlets at Ludhiana and Chandigarh. During COVID-19, he started an initiative in work-from-home mode providing work opportunities to those who had lost their jobs across India. 

"That's how organic products reached Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other places. The people bought the sorted and packaged organic farm produce through the Earth Store to further sell them. Around 60 odd people have joined our chain and are doing their business," he said.

Singh says he has been interacting with the farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Kerala to bring to the fore the best practices in natural cultivation, crop diversification and seed-to-fork supply chains to create support groups for greenfield organic farmers. "This nurtures farmers' progress in value-added farm economy, leading the movement against excessive chemical usage in cultivation and food chains," he says.

Singh started another platform, The Earth Store, to cater to the needs for other organic products such as artisan oils, handcrafted soaps, recycled pencils, even non-plastic compostable substitutes under the #SayNoToPlastic and #BringYourOwnBag program.

Singh's efforts have been recognised by the Punjab government. He was presented with Praman Patra on Independence Day 2019. The Anandpur Sahib Heritage Foundation also recognised his services in the fields of ecological sustainability and heritage conservation.

He has converted his own house into zero-garbage house. "This initiative started some years ago has been adopted by municipalities in Punjab. We segregate garbage into green and recyclable waste, converting 80 per cent of it into manure for terrace vegetable cultivation," he says.

Indu Aurora, a social activist and educationist, says farmers themselves come in the organic markets every Sunday and Wednesday to sell fresh vegetables, honey and other produce. "Singh is very active in social causes," she says.

Former Punjab chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh said that Gunbir is doing a pioneering work in organic farming and in converting garbage into manure. "He is a bridge between farmers and the public, which is essential to market the farm produce," said Karan Avtar Singh. 

Bringing change through ideas

Singh has converted his home into a zero-garbage house. This initiative has also been adopted by some municipalities in Punjab

During COVID-19, Singh started an initiative in work-from-home mode providing work opportunities to those who had lost their jobs

