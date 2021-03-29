STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Covid-19: UNDP initiative helps those who lost jobs to pandemic find re-employment

The World Economic Situation and Prospects report by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs has stated that high unemployment caused by the pandemic in 2020 is set to continue.

Published: 29th March 2021 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Unemployment

The Covid-19 pandemic caused widespread socio-economic disorder which left an inevitable impact on the vulnerable sections. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to bridge the unemployment gap post the Covid-19 lockdown and its impact, the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) recovery measures have seen at least 1,468 people placed in private sector jobs, mainly in Bengaluru and Mysuru, across sectors like e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, telecom and retail. 

The highest salary that people were placed at was Rs 25,000 per month. By March 31, the recovery programme aims at placing 2,500 young people in Karnataka, and 6,000 people across the country. The programme is being carried out in collaboration with the state government and district administration, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), Peenya Industries Association (PIA), Mysore Industries Associations (MIA) and other MSMEs in Karnataka. Magic Bus India Foundation is UNDP’s partner agency in this initiative.

The recovery measures were initiated after considering that the soaring levels of unemployment had made re-employment of workers from the informal economy essential.  The employment recovery programme ensures access to job opportunities for vulnerable and the most-affected youth and adults in select districts of Karnataka.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused widespread socio-economic disorder which left an inevitable impact on the vulnerable sections, especially from the informal sector, the education system and the economy as a whole. The lockdowns further impacted incomes and livelihoods, and the limited savings have made survival extremely difficult for families living in poverty, UNDP officials said. Moreover, the World Economic Situation and Prospects report by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs has stated that high unemployment caused by the pandemic in 2020 is set to continue in 2021.

‘Will re-employ 6,000 people by March 31’ 

Govindaraj Jeyachandaran, Karnataka State head, United Nations Development Programme, said that in this particular endeavour, they were able to take advantage of Magic Bus India Foundation’s large employer partnerships to take these opportunities to the farthest regions of the country to re-employ youths and adults who had lost their jobs during and due to the lockdown during the pandemic.

Arun Nalavadi, Executive Director, Sustainability and Partnerships, Magic Bus, said, “The programme is targeted at re-employing people in sustainable employment. By March 31, we would have placed over 6,000 people in jobs across India.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus UNDP Covid 19 Unemployment
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp